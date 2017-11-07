Slepyshev (undislosed) will return Tuesday against the Islanders.

Slepyshev only missed one game with this undisclosed issue, so it seems like it wasn't terribly serious. That being said, the winger only has one assist and 11 shots on goal through nine games this season, so the fantasy impact here might not be great.

