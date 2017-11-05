As expected, Slepyshev (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt against Detroit, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

With just one point in nine games this season while averaging a mere 11:06 of ice time, Slepyshev hasn't made much of an impact when he's been in the lineup. His next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Islanders. However, there's no news as to whether the 23-year-old winger will be able to play or not.