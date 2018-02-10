Slepyshev found the back of the net in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

The goal was Slepyshev's second of the season, bringing his point total to five in 23 games in 2017-18. The young German has been mentioned in trade talks as of late and while the increased ice time (15:25, his highest since Nov.3) proved beneficial, Slepyshev has minimal fantasy value as long as he remains in Edmonton.