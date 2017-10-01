Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Scratched due to illness
Slepyshev -- who was expected to make his preseason debut Saturday -- was a late scratch for the contest due to illness, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Slepyshev has missed all of the preseason to this point due to an ankle injury, but will have to wait until Opening Night on Wednesday at the earliest season to make his debut due to an illness. When healthy, theyoung winger will attempt to build on a 10-point season over 41 contests for Edmonton in 2016-17.
