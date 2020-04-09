Slepyshev signed a two-year contract extension with CSKA Moscow on Thursday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Previous reports indicated the Oilers had made an offer to Slepyshev in the hopes of convincing him to return to North America, but it appears the 25-year-old winger is content to stay in the KHL. While there is always a chance, this likely will close the door on the Russian ever making his way back to the NHL, though Edmonton will continue to hold his rights should he be tempted to make the move.