Slepyshev (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Islanders, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Slepyshev was expected to return to the lineup after participating in Tuesday's morning skate, but that notion was quickly disproved when he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. His next chance to play will come Thursday against New Jersey.

