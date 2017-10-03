Slepyshev was assigned to the AHL's Condors on Tuesday. "We'd like him to go to Bakersfield and play one game there, perhaps as early as this weekend, and then bring him back and find a spot for him in our lineup," said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan.

This sounds more like a conditioning stint than it does an outright demotion, so fantasy owners counting on Slepyshev are urged to be patient. While the versatile winger still needs to refine his game, he packs plenty of upside as Edmonton's third-round (88th overall) pick from the 2013 draft.