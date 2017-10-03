Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Will get extra work down in minors
Slepyshev was assigned to the AHL's Condors on Tuesday. "We'd like him to go to Bakersfield and play one game there, perhaps as early as this weekend, and then bring him back and find a spot for him in our lineup," said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan.
This sounds more like a conditioning stint than it does an outright demotion, so fantasy owners counting on Slepyshev are urged to be patient. While the versatile winger still needs to refine his game, he packs plenty of upside as Edmonton's third-round (88th overall) pick from the 2013 draft.
More News
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Scratched due to illness•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Will make preseason debut Saturday•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Likely headed for injured reserve•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Nearing return•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Considered day-to-day•
-
Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Sidelined for training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...