Oilers' Anton Slepyshev: Will make preseason debut Saturday
Slepyshev (ankle) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Canucks.
There was previously speculation that Slepyshev may start the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve with a sprained ankle, but his inclusion in Saturday's lineup suggests he may be ready for Edmonton's regular-season opener against the Flames on Oct. 4 after all. The 23-year-old winger only notched 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 41 games with the Oilers last season, but if he's able to beat out Drake Caggiula for a spot in the team's top-six forward group, he could prove to be a useful option in deeper fantasy leagues this campaign.
