Leppanen recorded three assists in AHL Bakersfield's 5-2 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

Leppanen has earned five helpers over his last four games. The defenseman has 10 points and 40 shots on net through 15 AHL outings, but his minus-10 rating suggests his defense isn't up to par for North American hockey yet. Leppanen is on a one-year, entry-level contract, and it's unclear if the 26-year-old defenseman will be part of the Oilers' long-term plans.