Roest was traded to Edmonton from Nashville on Monday in exchange for James Stefan.

Roest will not only be changing organizations Monday, but also leagues, as he's set to report to AHL Bakersfield after starting the season with ECHL Atlanta. The 22-year-old center was solid with the Gladiators to open the campaign, compiling three goals and four assists over 15 games. He appeared in 41 games for AHL Milwaukee in 2025-26, when he posted a goal and seven points. Roest holds decent long-term potential given his consecutive 70-plus point junior campaigns with the WHL's Everett Silvertips.