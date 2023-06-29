Akey was selected 56th overall by the Oilers in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Akey had a big offensive season for OHL Barrie (11G, 47P in 66GP) and it would have been much, much bigger had Brandt Clarke not returned to the club following the World Juniors to steal his spot on the top power play unit. Akey is calm and composed with the puck and makes confident plays coming out of his own zone. He shoots it's well enough to beat opposing goaltenders consistently with the man advantage. Akey can hold his own defensively, but he doesn't project as the type of player to log significant minutes on the penalty kill at the NHL level. With Clarke no longer junior eligible, Akey has a real chance to be among the OHL leaders in defensemen scoring in 2023-24.