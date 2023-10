Akey signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Tuesday.

Akey racked up 11 goals and 47 points in 66 games for OHL Barrie last season. He has one goal and two assists through four contests with the Colts this campaign. The Oilers selected the 18-year-old defenseman in the second round, with the No. 56 overall pick, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.