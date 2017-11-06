Oilers' Brad Malone: Brought up Monday

Malone was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

The 28-year-old joined the Oilers after the team returned Kailer Yamamoto to his junior team Monday, and brings with him 179 games of NHL experience. If Malone enters Edmonton's lineup he'll serve as a bottom liner and won't provide much fantasy value, as evidenced by his career marks of 13 goals and 30 points.

