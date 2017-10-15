Play

Oilers' Brad Malone: Called up to NHL

Malone was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

After Drake Caggiula suffered an undisclosed injury that sent him to the injured reserve, Malone was chosen to fill his roster spot. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2015-16 season, and will likely be sent down when some of Edmonton's injured forwards return.

