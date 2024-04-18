Malone will hang up his skates following the conclusion of AHL Bakersfield's 2023-24 campaign.

Despite being on a two-way deal, Malone has spent the entire campaign down in the minors, where he serves as the captain of the Condors. His veteran presence is likely what convinced the Oilers to keep him without the organization considering he has played in just 18 NHL games over the last five seasons. Selected by the Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, Malone went on to play 217 NHL contests in which he tallied 14 goals and 18 assists.