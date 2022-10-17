site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Oilers' Brad Malone: Dropped to AHL
Malone was demoted to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Malone averaged just 4:56 of ice time in two games with Edmonton this season. He could spend most of his time in the minor moving forward.
