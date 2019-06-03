Oilers' Brad Malone: Inks extension with Oilers

Malone signed a one-year deal with the Oilers on Monday.

Malone has spent the last two seasons bouncing between Edmonton and AHL Bakersfield, spending most of his time in the minors. At the NHL level, he's been held scoreless in 23 contests since the start of the 2017-18 campaign. The 30-year-old forward will likely have a similar role next season.

