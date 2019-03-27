Oilers' Brad Malone: Lands on waivers
Malone was designated for waivers by the Oilers on Wednesday.
Assuming he clears, Malone will be headed to AHL Bakersfield. Considering the center has played in just one of the team's last 12 contests, in which he logged mere 6:00 of ice time, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the club shifting him down to the minors where he can get some play time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...