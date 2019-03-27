Oilers' Brad Malone: Lands on waivers

Malone was designated for waivers by the Oilers on Wednesday.

Assuming he clears, Malone will be headed to AHL Bakersfield. Considering the center has played in just one of the team's last 12 contests, in which he logged mere 6:00 of ice time, it shouldn't come as a shock to see the club shifting him down to the minors where he can get some play time.

