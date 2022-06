Malone signed a two-year, $762,500 AAV deal with the Oilers on Monday.

Malone racked up 39 points in 52 games with AHL Bakersfield and added two points in eight appearances with Edmonton last season. He tallied 12 PIM and nine hits in two postseason games. He should fill a depth role with the Oilers next season where he could see some more regular time in the bottom-six.