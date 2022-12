Malone was placed on waivers Friday.

Malone was a healthy scratch in four of the last five games, so this move is no surprise. Malone didn't have a points in 10 games this season and at the age of 33, his NHL career is teetering at this time. He had a goal and four points in 10 AHL games with Bakersfield before his promotion and will likely find himself back in the AHL, if he passes through waivers.