Oilers' Brad Malone: Promoted to big club

The Oilers recalled Malone from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Wednesday.

The emergency basis of Malone's promotion indicates the Oilers are likely dealing with several injuries up front ahead of Thursday's game against the Senators. The 28-year-old forward has notched 13 goals and 31 points in 50 games with AHL Bakersfield this campaign.

