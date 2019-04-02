Oilers' Brad Malone: Remains with big club

Despite being waived Wednesday, Malone is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

The Oilers waived Malone on Wednesday to create some roster flexibility, but he'll remain with the big club for now. The 29-year-old is expected to slot into a bottom-six role against Colorado, centering Ty Rattie and Josh Currie on Edmonton's fourth line.