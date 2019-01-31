Oilers' Brad Malone: Returns to NHL

Malone was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

This is Malone's first call-up of the season, as he'll get a chance to impress interim GM Keith Gretzky after last week's dismissal of Peter Chiarelli, who held the post for three-plus seasons. Still, we doubt Malone and his career 0.16 points-per-game average will be of any interest to fantasy owners.