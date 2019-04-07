Oilers' Brad Malone: Sent down after finale

The Oilers reassigned Malone to AHL Bakersfield on Sunday.

Malone played in 16 games with the big club this season, recording zero points but dishing out 35 hits. He's been more productive in the minors this season, producing 24 points in 41 games. Malone will help AHL Bakersfield in the playoffs.

