Oilers' Brad Malone: Sent down to minors

Malone was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

While Malone has been a healthy scratch in four straight outings, the decision to send him back to the Condors in a swap for defenseman Ryan Stanton was likely precipitated by Matt Benning's (undisclosed) potential absence against the Red Wings on Wednesday. In eight minor-league contests this season, the 28-year-old Malone has tallied two goals and one helper -- not exactly the offensive numbers he put up in his senior season with the University of North Dakota (40 points in 43 games), but enough to be on coach Todd McLellan's list of potential call-ups throughout the year.