Oilers' Brad Malone: Sent down to minors
Malone was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
While Malone has been a healthy scratch in four straight outings, the decision to send him back to the Condors in a swap for defenseman Ryan Stanton was likely precipitated by Matt Benning's (undisclosed) potential absence against the Red Wings on Wednesday. In eight minor-league contests this season, the 28-year-old Malone has tallied two goals and one helper -- not exactly the offensive numbers he put up in his senior season with the University of North Dakota (40 points in 43 games), but enough to be on coach Todd McLellan's list of potential call-ups throughout the year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...