Oilers' Brad Malone: Sent to waiver wire

The Oilers placed Malone on waivers Thursday.

The Oilers have an abundance of depth up front, and Malone hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2015-16 campaign, so this move was a foregone conclusion. If he goes unclaimed, the 28-year-old pivot will be assigned to Edmonton's AHL affiliate, where he'll likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 season.

