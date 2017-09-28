Oilers' Brad Malone: Sent to waiver wire
The Oilers placed Malone on waivers Thursday.
The Oilers have an abundance of depth up front, and Malone hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the 2015-16 campaign, so this move was a foregone conclusion. If he goes unclaimed, the 28-year-old pivot will be assigned to Edmonton's AHL affiliate, where he'll likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Oilers' Brad Malone: Inks two-year pact with Oilers•
-
Blues' Brad Malone: Dealt to St. Louis•
-
Capitals' Brad Malone: Inks two-way deal with Washington•
-
Hurricanes' Brad Malone: Clears waivers, could play Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Brad Malone: Waived by Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Brad Malone: Fourth straight game watching from press box•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...