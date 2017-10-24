Oilers' Brad Malone: Shuttled to minors

Malone was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The Oilers have activated a pair of forwards -- burgeoning star Leon Draisaitl and third-liner Drake Caggiula -- from injured reserve. Thus, the hard-hitting center will head back to the minors where he's bound to get a reasonable amount of playing time after averaging a mere 9:24 through three games with the parent club.

