Per PuckPedia, Stonehouse inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Thursday.

Stonehouse was undrafted in 2023, but impressed the Oilers enough to garner a contract. He had 37 goals and 57 points in 68 games with OHL Ottawa last season. He has been returned to the 67s this season and was pointless in his first game of the season.