Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Monstrous outing in victory
Davidson scored his first two goals of the season and dished out five hits in Thursday's shootout win over Calgary.
It was the best game of the season for Davidson, who was all over the ice and came close to getting a hat trick. He hasn't supplied much offense as a third-pairing blueliner, however, managing just four points in 25 games. Davidson's play against the Flames hints at some potential fantasy value in deeper leagues, but until he starts playing well consistently, he remains off most fantasy radars.
