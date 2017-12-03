Davidson was claimed off waivers from Montreal on Sunday.

The Alberta native was shipped from Edmonton to Montreal in mid-season trade last campaign, but lasted only 23 games with the Habs before being deemed surplus to requirements. Davidson will now provide some defensive depth to an Oilers squad that just lost Adam Larsson to an upper-body injury, though with 16 points in 114 NHL games, Davidson shouldn't be given much fantasy consideration.

