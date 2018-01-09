Oilers' Brandon Davidson: Struggling to receive consistent playing time
Davidson blocked three shots, notched two hits, and fired off one shot on net during a 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Sunday.
Davidson has only mustered two assists in 24 games this season, and has been scratched in four of Edmonton's last six games. This isn't particularly new treatment for 26-year-old, as he's only skated for 10 straight games once during the last two seasons. The 26-year-old wasn't able to hit the 10-point plateau last year, and unless something changes on the blue line and Davidson receives a consistent role, at the moment it seems unlikely he'll reach the mark this season.
