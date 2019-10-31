Manning was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

The defenseman had appeared in the previous seven games, but he found himself out of the lineup with Joel Persson returning from a concussion. Manning may find playing time harder to come by going forward -- the Oilers have eight healthy defensemen on the roster. William Lagesson seems most likely to be sent down to AHL Bakersfield, while Manning would watch most games from the press box.