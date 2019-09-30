Oilers' Brandon Manning: Hits waivers
Manning was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Monday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Manning was competing with William Lagesson for the seventh defenseman role on the roster, and he did not win the job. Manning will report to AHL Bakersfield if he clears waivers.
