Manning (hand) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Manning was lauded for dropping the mitts against Barclay Goodrow during Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks, but it appears he'll miss time due to the bout. The 29-year-old will be eligible to return from IR against the Sharks on Nov. 19. They recalled 22-year-old Caleb Jones from AHL Bakersfield to fill the void.