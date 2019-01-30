Manning has a goal and a minus-4 rating in eight games with the Oilers.

Manning was also a healthy scratch four times, so he clearly hasn't been much of a spark on the blue line. However, Drake Caggiula, who the Oilers sent to Chicago in exchange for Manning, has just one point in eight games as well and he's getting top-line minutes. Manning should be considered out of the fantasy realm for the time being.

