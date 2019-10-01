Oilers' Brandon Manning: Remaining with Oilers
Manning cleared waivers but will remain with the Oilers to start the season.
Manning's stay with the Oilers will likely come down to how long Joel Persson (shoulder) is sidelined. Since Manning has already cleared waivers, he will not need to do so again before being sent down. It is likely the 29-year-old will be a healthy scratch more often than not at the start of the year.
