Manning scored a goal on two shots Wednesday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The 26-year-old defenseman drew into the Edmonton lineup since last February, and it happened to be against the team that had traded him to the Oilers. Manning powered home a one-timer from long range early in the third period, his first goal since Jan. 20, 2018. It was a nice moment for Manning, but he remains a depth player at best for the Oilers.