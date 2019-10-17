Oilers' Brandon Manning: Scores against former team
Manning scored a goal on two shots Wednesday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The 26-year-old defenseman drew into the Edmonton lineup since last February, and it happened to be against the team that had traded him to the Oilers. Manning powered home a one-timer from long range early in the third period, his first goal since Jan. 20, 2018. It was a nice moment for Manning, but he remains a depth player at best for the Oilers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.