Oilers' Brandon Manning: Traded north of the border
Manning and Robin Norell were dished to the Oilers in exchange for Drake Caggiula and Jason Garrison, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Oilers are looking to improve their defensive group but this acquisition is quite a surprise. Manning notoriously broke Connor McDavid's collarbone during the star's rookie season. McDavid later claimed the injury was intentional, calling Manning "classless." In his first season as a Blackhawk, Manning has just one goal and three points in 27 games and likely won't post much better numbers with Edmonton.
