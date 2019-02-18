Manning was designated for waivers by the Oilers on Monday in order to send him down to the minors.

Manning appears to be the odd man out on the blue line in order to create space on the 23-man roster for Andrej Sekera (Achilles). The 28-year-old Manning carries a $2.25 million cap hit, which could dissuade any teams from putting in a claim. If the 28-year-old does clear, he will be reassigned to AHL Bakersfield where he could spend the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.