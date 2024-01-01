Kulak scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Kulak tallied with 4:11 left in the contest to close out the scoring. The defenseman has done little on offense this season, and that continued with just two points over 12 appearances in December. Overall, he's managed two goals, two assists, 37 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 24 hits and 16 PIM through 34 contests. He's a fixture in the Oilers' bottom four, but his lack of production across the board makes him a non-factor in fantasy.