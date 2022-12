Kulak registered two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Kulak helped out on goals by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid in this contest. This was Kulak's first multi-point game of the year, and he has three assists over his last six outings. For the season, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to six helpers, 27 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances.