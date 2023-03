Kulak scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Kulak took a penalty early in the third period, but he made up for it by scoring just six seconds after he exited the sin bin. The 29-year-old snapped a 47-game goal drought on the play. He's up to three tallies, 20 points (one shy of his career high), 106 shots on net, 96 hits, 96 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 75 appearances.