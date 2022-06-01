Kulak posted an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Kulak had assists in three straight games to end the first round versus the Kings, but he was silenced in the second around against the Flames. He snapped the drought by setting up a Zach Hyman tally in Tuesday's opening game of the Western Conference Finals. Kulak is up to four helpers, 15 shots on net, 25 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 13 playoff contests while filling a bottom-four role on the Oilers' blue line.