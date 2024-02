Kulak notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Kulak has three helpers over his last six outings, making February his most productive month of the campaign. The 30-year-old has earned just eight points through 52 contests while serving as a defensive presence on the third pairing. He's added 53 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 41 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating. Kulak's lack of a standout statistic makes him a no-go in the vast majority of fantasy formats.