Kulak notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Kulak set up Viktor Arvidsson's empty-net goal to seal the win. The 31-year-old Kulak has two helpers over his last three games as he works to shake off a 10-game point drought from March 18 to April 7. The defenseman has reached the 25-point mark for the first time in his career and has added 132 shots on net, 109 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 80 appearances. Given the Oilers' significant number of injuries on the blue line, Kulak is poised to play in all 82 games for the third year in a row.