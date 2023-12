Kulak has failed to record a point over the last 15 games.

Kulak is in no danger of losing his spot in the lineup, especially with Philip Broberg back in the AHL and Benjamin Gleason serving as the seventh defenseman. During the cold spell, Kulak has managed 14 hits, 16 blocked shots, 15 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. He'll continue to absorb bottom-four minutes as a defensive specialist, so any uptick in offense is likely to be modest.