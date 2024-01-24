Kulak notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was Kulak's first point in nine January appearances. The defenseman has added 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating this month, but his chances to contribute much of anything are limited by his third-pairing role. Overall, he's managed five points, 43 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 30 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 43 outings this season, numbers far too low to make an impact in most fantasy formats.