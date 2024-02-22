Kulak notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kulak has four assists over eight games in February, a strong run of offense by his standards. He saw just 12:56 of ice time Wednesday, his lowest total since Jan. 16. The 30-year-old blueliner is firmly on the third pairing for the Oilers and likely won't move up as long as the team is healthy. He's earned nine points, 55 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 41 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 53 appearances.