Kulak logged an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Kulak played a massive role with the Oilers only able to dress five defenseman due to the injuries to Jake Walman (undisclosed) and Mattas Ekholm (undisclosed). The extra playing time helped Kulak end a 10-game point drought. In that span, he had 20 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a minus-6 rating. Despite the recent struggles, the 31-year-old blueliner has still enjoyed a career year. He's at seven goals, 17 helpers, 128 shots on net, 107 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 78 appearances, playing more of a shutdown role in the bottom four on most occasions.