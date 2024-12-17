Kulak posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

Kulak continues to chip in a little depth scoring from the blue line with four points and a plus-8 rating over his last 12 contests. He's still seeing second-pairing minutes, though more as a defensive presence. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points, 52 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 31 outings. He's on pace to surpass his career high of 21 points from 2021-22, a season he split between the Oilers and Canadiens.